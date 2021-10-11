MonaCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $99.92 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $99.92 million and $2.45 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,342.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.97 or 0.06264099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.12 or 0.00317599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $612.39 or 0.01067950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00095497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.25 or 0.00476522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.37 or 0.00337218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.00312861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004827 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.