Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Up 46.5% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $2,335.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.57 or 0.00485760 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 148.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

