Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,417,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

