Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.