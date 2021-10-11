Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,399 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 73.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

Shares of SF stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.