Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $203.20

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 203.20 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 204.60 ($2.67), with a volume of 112060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.20 ($2.68).

Several brokerages have commented on MONY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 310 ($4.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 257.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.12%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 4,671 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

