Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.44% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $590,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 796,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,275,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $468.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.21 and a 1 year high of $521.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $482.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total value of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,510,671.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,427 shares of company stock worth $36,919,110 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

