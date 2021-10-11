Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Buys 13,500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 3.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $26,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,883,487. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $527.25. 1,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,088. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

