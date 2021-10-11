Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.73 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Monday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MTU traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 160 ($2.09). The company had a trading volume of 241,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.30. The stock has a market cap of £267.81 million and a PE ratio of 4.02. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 115.33 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 184 ($2.40).

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.