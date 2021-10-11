Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.73 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Monday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:MTU traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 160 ($2.09). The company had a trading volume of 241,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.30. The stock has a market cap of £267.81 million and a PE ratio of 4.02. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 115.33 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 184 ($2.40).
About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
