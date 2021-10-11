Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 3.8%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 148,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

