Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Up 6.8%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 242,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLUE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.