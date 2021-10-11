Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Gap Up to $61.21

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.21, but opened at $63.45. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $63.26, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,039,000 after buying an additional 66,525 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after buying an additional 77,412 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

