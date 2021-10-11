Moonriver (MOVR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.10 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $502.87 million and approximately $19.10 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $269.06 or 0.00468494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00060668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00124461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00079747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,325.23 or 0.99814523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.18 or 0.06120614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,104,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,967 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.