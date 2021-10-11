MoonSwap (MOON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $168,015.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and $168,015.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.57 or 0.00308849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,260,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,240,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

