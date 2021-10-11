Morgan Stanley Boosts Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $68.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of MC opened at $68.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 133,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

