Morgan Stanley Cuts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $56.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

ACCD stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Accolade has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Accolade by 920.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth $57,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

