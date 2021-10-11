Morgan Stanley Cuts Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target to $34.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after acquiring an additional 836,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after buying an additional 212,688 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 113.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,275,000 after buying an additional 1,093,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

