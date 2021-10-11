Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

MS stock opened at $100.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

