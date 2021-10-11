Morgan Stanley Trims Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Target Price to $5.00

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

QUOT opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,614,933 shares in the company, valued at $36,800,017.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,216 shares of company stock worth $128,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

