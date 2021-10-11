MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 322.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of MP Materials worth $172,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of MP opened at $30.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.32 and a beta of 4.34. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

