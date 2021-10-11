Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $24,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $86,001,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after buying an additional 135,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,530,000 after buying an additional 218,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 654,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 133,020 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,996 over the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.