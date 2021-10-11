MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Shares Gap Up to $7.79

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.15. MRC Global shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 14,258 shares.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $658.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 2.54.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.55 million. Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MRC Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in MRC Global by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in MRC Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,096,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

