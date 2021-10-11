MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32. MSCI reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $9.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $597.21. 218,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,962. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $629.84 and its 200-day moving average is $541.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

