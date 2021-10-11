MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $621.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of MSCI opened at $600.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $629.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.00. MSCI has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

