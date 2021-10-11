MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,675 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of MSCI worth $699,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $600.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $629.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.00. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

