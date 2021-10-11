mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and $1.50 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00044848 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00205233 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095524 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

