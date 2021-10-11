mStable USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $99,061.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.11 million and approximately $99,061.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,773.54 or 1.00045893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00046893 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.00503427 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

