M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.99.
NYSE:MTB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.84. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 47.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
