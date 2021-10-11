M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.99.

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.84. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 47.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

