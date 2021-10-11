MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTY. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.63.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded down C$3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$65.23. 262,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,515. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

