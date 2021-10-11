Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.
MUL opened at GBX 293.60 ($3.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 298.83. Mulberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 420 ($5.49).
Mulberry Group Company Profile
