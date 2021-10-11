Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

MUL opened at GBX 293.60 ($3.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £176.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 298.83. Mulberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 420 ($5.49).

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

