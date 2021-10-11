Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.98% of Murphy USA worth $102,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $210,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $275,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $169.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $172.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.61.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

