MX Token (MX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.07 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. MX Token has a market cap of $118.70 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MX Token has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MX Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00201969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00094954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

MX Token Profile

MX Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 554,549,955 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . MX Token’s official website is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.