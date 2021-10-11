My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.79 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00003238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00059634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00127828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,419.62 or 0.99974542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.36 or 0.05997049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

