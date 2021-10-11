Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 16,652 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $6,843,000.

VCSH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.13. 7,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,999. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

