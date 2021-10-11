Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $361.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,608,969. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

