Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.2% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 23.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

CVX traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.68. 508,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,516,242. The company has a market cap of $208.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.