Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.96. 101,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,699. The company has a market cap of $358.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.65 and its 200-day moving average is $322.77.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

