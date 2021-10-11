Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.10. 60,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.