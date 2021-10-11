Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $11.83 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,947 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 376,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,581.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 190,076 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,384 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

