Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $20.64 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,715 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned about 1.03% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after buying an additional 457,369 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 392,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after buying an additional 322,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 221,771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.92. 677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,639. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

