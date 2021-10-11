Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.21. 83,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,386. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

