Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned 0.16% of United Community Banks worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after buying an additional 304,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after buying an additional 432,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 140,764 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,332,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 17.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,468. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

