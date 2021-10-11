Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 199.5% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 51,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 766.7% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 51,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,985. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $78.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.