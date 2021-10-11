Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Purchases 4,422 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,208,957. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $263.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

