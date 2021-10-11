Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after acquiring an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,713,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,635. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average of $172.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

