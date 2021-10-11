Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $157,214,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 707,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.26. 114,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.