Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,507,000. American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.84. 24,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,687. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.63 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

