Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 411,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.11. 1,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,678. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.60 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.