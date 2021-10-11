Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for about 0.8% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.98. 7,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,259. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

