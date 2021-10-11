Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Reduces Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.32. 19,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,929. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

